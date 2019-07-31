New information in deadly Walmart shootings in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, MS (CNN)- Mississippi authorities are releasing the names of the two Walmart workers who were shot and killed yesterday.



Investigators say a few days ago the shooter showed a knife to an employee, who then called police.

“It’s just a horrendous event that occurred today,” said John Champion, District Attorney.

Champion says 39-year-old Martez Abram is the man who walked into a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart Tuesday morning and shot two former coworkers,38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown.

Champion says Abram had been suspended from Walmart pending the outcome of an investigation, but could not say if the two victims were targeted.

Champion says Abram had been involved in an incident a few days prior where he walked into the store with a knife.

“He was in the store and had a knife in his belt and showed it to an employee and the employee was concerned and called the police department and wished to make a report. To our knowledge he did not threaten anybody,” said Champion.

Investigators say they have recovered weapons and they are reviewing video evidence at the store to put together a sequence of events and a timeline.

The suspect is hospitalized at Regional One. A Southaven officer shot is at Baptist Desoto.

At this point, Champion says investigators believe the suspect was acting alone.