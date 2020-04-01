New month adds financial pressures to both renters and landlords amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s the first of the monthm and unfortunately, that’s bad news for millions of newly jobless Americans. Unfortunately, financial analysts say the unemployment rate is about to get much worse.

In Lithonia, Georgia, Staphanie’s Murry dreads April 1. She owes $500 in rent, but lost her administrative job two weeks ago.

Millions of Americans, like Murray, living paycheck to paycheck now face bills without one.

Retail giants hemorrhaged jobs this week: Macy’s furloughed most of its 125,000 employees.

The Gap, 80,000 workers, and Kohl’s, 85,000



Jobless renters who can’t pay have to speak up, CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlessinger said: “You should let a landlord know if you owe rent and you can’t make your rent. Most municipalities are making it really tough for landlords to charge and have banned eviction at this time.”

In 26 states, governors have imposed a temporary pause on evictions or foreclosures for some or all residents.

But what about the toll the coronavirus crisis is having on landlords?

“I rely on the rent heavily to make it,” said landlord Sherry Hern.

Hern owns a six-unit apartment building in Denver. Her tenants can’t pay their rent, so she can’t pay her mortgage.

“I am in the same position they are. Of course, I’m going to give them a break. That’s the right thing to do,” Hern said.

In cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York, there’s a growing movement called “Rent Strike: “Don’t pay it.”

“We’re not trying to go after the small landlords,” said Rent Strike organizer Brennan Stultz.

Shultz also wants Washington to put mortgages on pause so landlords can help renters.

“We’re asking for a three-month rent cancellation. We don’t want a huge bill at the other end of this crisis,” said Stulz.