LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The new non-profit organization, Legacy Ventures, is building a multi-purpose center in the building that was formerly known as Cannon Elementary School. The center will feature a clinic that will be in partnership with Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, a daycare center and trade skills courses.

Lenwood Coleman, the CEO and Chairman of Legacy Ventures, said having a clinic that is partnered with a major healthcare system separates the multi-purpose center from any other resources available in LaGrange.

“You’re looking at services that have not been brought together, wrap around services that provide better access to our seniors, youth, young adults and families. It’s a totally different approach as you look at LaGrange today,” said Coleman.

Coleman said he is aiming to create a holistic approach for community members in one location with services that are needed. He said the center will be opened in phases and hopes to have it opened most days of the week.

According to Coleman, the medical clinic will be opened in the first phase and will be a readily available resource to those without medical insurance and to seniors in the area that don’t wish to travel as much. He hopes to begin construction on the clinic in October of this year.

“What makes us unique is having the health center all walks of life, I don’t care if you are on the lower economic part of the ladder or the high you will need health. We have communication and traffic 24/7 going through that facility,” said Coleman.

The services will be provided on a sliding scale basis so anyone in the community can use them regardless of financial status. Legacy Ventures is federally supported and will provide federal funds for anyone who wishes to use the center but cannot pay.

The multi-purpose center and all three or four phases are expected to be completed in two years. Many of the stakeholders are LaGrange residents because Coleman said it was important to him to build businesses in the area that will provide jobs for the youth in the area.