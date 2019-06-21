New photos released of newborn baby found in woods, officials searching for mother

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released new photos of little baby India, who was found in a wooded area of the county in early June.

Baby India was found wrapped in a plastic grocery bag on June 6 in an area near the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road.

Police are continuing to search for the baby’s mother, who is still missing.

If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087.