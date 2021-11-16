New resource offers help to teens struggling with suicidal ideation and their parents

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – D’amore Mental Health has posted a resource for teenagers facing suicidal ideation and their parents. With the holiday season approaching there is an opportunity for families to come together to support teens dealing with this issue.

The resource includes information on why some teens may be facing suicidal ideation, statistics regarding who is at risk, warning signs, and how to have the very hard conversation with your children that could save their life.

It is noted that suicidal ideation is a symptom of a larger mental illness such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorders, eating disorders and or much more.

The resource notes that teenage girls and LGBT Teens are the most likely to be at risk. The resource notes that “Teenage girls will think about and attempt suicide around twice as often as boys.”

Furthermore, according to The Trevor Project survey cited in the resource, “40% of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past twelve months, with more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth having seriously considered suicide.”

Parents are encouraged to look for warning signs such as suddenly caring less about personal appearance or achieving in academics. Withdrawing from extracurricular activities and friends is something to look out for as well.

Some of the highlights around having the conversation include creating a safe environment, giving yourself plenty of time to have this conversation, and never dismissing this behavior as “attention seeking” and telling them to “get some perspective.”

For more information the full resource can be viewed here.