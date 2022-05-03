COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Dragonfly Trail Network along with Columbus Water Works held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday for the unveiling of the brand new RiverWalk trail maps and informational signage.

Vic Burchfield, the Senior Vice President for Columbus Water Works, said the water utility company was very excited to partner with the trail network and the City of Columbus to get new signs. The new signage comes as Columbus Water Works is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their Combined Sewer Treatment System.

“We are very excited we were able to partner together with our community to provide these signs with a facelift and especially downtown here,” said Burchfield.

Burchfield said the signs had not been updated in over 20 years and he said they highlight the underground infrastructure that makes up the combined sewer system. He said the combined sewer system is what keeps the water in the Chattahoochee River clean and he is pleased with the new signs that display that.

The RiverWalk trail maps and informational signage were partially funded by GDOT. The transportation organization awarded $10,000 to the City of Columbus and the funds were used to bridge a gap and help bring the project to life.

Rebecca Zajac, the Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trail Network, said it is important to have other amenities like signage and shade on the trails so that the community will be encouraged to use them.

“The goal with the trail system is really to make sure that people, our citizens and tourists, are connected to each other and the destinations that they want to go and that they have an alternative option for transportation,” said Zajac.

According to Zajac, the Dragonfly Trail Network is the multi-use trail system in Columbus that connects several neighborhoods and parks back to the Chattahoochee River. There are four different trails that adds up to a total of 32 miles. There is a 1.5 mile connection from Midtown to Uptown that is expected to be completed this upcoming fall and it will cost $2.2 million by its completion.