COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Bodytopia Health and Aesthetics is a new type of fitness facility opening in the Fountain City.

Kim Pate, manager of Bodytopia, and Stephanie Blevins, owner of Cryoskin Tech, discuss the new approach to holistic wellness.

The store will hold a grand opening with demonstrations on Saturday, February 29, 10 am – 3 pm, 6770 Veterans Parkway, Suite B, in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center.