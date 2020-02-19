New U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler visits Columbus and Fort Benning

New U.S Sen. Kelly Loeffler was visiting the Chattahoochee Valley, making stops at Fort Benning and Columbus on Wednesday.

She has been on the job for about seven weeks, appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Sen. Johnny Isakson.

“One of my priority stops has been Fort Benning,” Loeffler said during a brief stop at the National Infantry Museum. “I wanted to make sure that leadership there knew I was an ally in Washington.”

Her stop at Fort Benning was quick and Loeffler said she would be back.

She also visited the National Infantry Museum, where she got a quick tour of the $110 million facility adjacent to Fort Benning.

Loeffler made a stop at the Columbus Pratt & Whitney plant. The company overhauls jet engines in Columbus and has major government contracts.

Her last stop was a campaign fundraiser at a private residence. The event was hosted by two of the city’s and state’s most prominent business leaders — Aflac Chairman Dan Amos and retired Synovus Chairman Jim Blanchard, according to an event invitation.

“I am humbled by the reception I have received here in Columbus and throughout the state,” Loeffler said when asked about the event. “I think that people see I am a political outsider but I am not new to business and getting results. That’s the mindset I am bringing to Washington. I am making sure I deliver results for our state.”

Loeffler will be on the ballot in November against Republican Congressman Doug Collins. She is working to get support from the business community. She has committed to spending $20 million of her fortune to hang onto the seat. In addition to Collins, Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, is expected to be in the race.

There is no primary because it is an unexpired term. Interested Democrats and Republicans will be on the same General Election ballot.