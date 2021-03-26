Newnan hit with devastating tornado leaving homes and high school with lots of damage

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – Locals in Newnan are dealing with the aftermath of a tornado that hit in the early morning hours of March 26, 2021.

The area around Newnan High School was heavily impacted and left the high school and surrounding homes with severe structural damage.

“This is the historic area and it will never look the same. I mean the trees, the city homes, it’s overwhelming,” said Stephen Brown, City of Newnan Fire Chief. “First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with our citizens here.”

First responders are assisting residents in their homes, as well as securing the area for companies like Georgia Power.

First responders from neighboring cities like LaGrange are offering their assistance to the Newnan and Coweta County fire departments in responding to calls from locals in need.

“Just absolute devastation and just heartbreak, I have to tell ya, you know, when you see this kind of damage. And obviously this morning it was very hectic,” said Chief of Coweta County Fire Rescue Department, Pat Wilson.

Local businesses came out to assist the community by providing residents and first responders with free meals, drinks and snacks.

One Newnan resident, Chad Smith, was saddened to see his best friend’s house had been destroyed in the tornado.

“It’s sad, really sad,” said Smith while holding back tears.