 

Newnan hit with devastating tornado leaving homes and high school with lots of damage

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWNAN, Ga. (WRBL) – Locals in Newnan are dealing with the aftermath of a tornado that hit in the early morning hours of March 26, 2021.

The area around Newnan High School was heavily impacted and left the high school and surrounding homes with severe structural damage.

“This is the historic area and it will never look the same. I mean the trees, the city homes, it’s overwhelming,” said Stephen Brown, City of Newnan Fire Chief. “First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with our citizens here.”

First responders are assisting residents in their homes, as well as securing the area for companies like Georgia Power.

First responders from neighboring cities like LaGrange are offering their assistance to the Newnan and Coweta County fire departments in responding to calls from locals in need.

“Just absolute devastation and just heartbreak, I have to tell ya, you know, when you see this kind of damage. And obviously this morning it was very hectic,” said Chief of Coweta County Fire Rescue Department, Pat Wilson.

Local businesses came out to assist the community by providing residents and first responders with free meals, drinks and snacks.

One Newnan resident, Chad Smith, was saddened to see his best friend’s house had been destroyed in the tornado.

“It’s sad, really sad,” said Smith while holding back tears.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 66° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
AM Fog/PM Clouds
AM Fog/PM Clouds 20% 84° 65°

Sunday

79° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 50°

Monday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 56°

Tuesday

72° / 62°
Showers
Showers 45% 72° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 44°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 76° 44°

Thursday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 61° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

66°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
66°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 AM
Foggy
15%
66°

66°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
66°

67°

6 AM
Foggy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Foggy
20%
67°

67°

8 AM
Foggy
17%
67°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories