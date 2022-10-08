TODAY: Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a cool front continues to slide southward through the region. Good news is, no rain. Highs today will top out close to 80°.

TONIGHT: For tonight, expect clear skies and cool conditions with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s, about 10° cooler than average.

SUNDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine for Sunday with just a few high clouds around. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

UPCOMING WEEK: For the upcoming week, we’ll continue to see sunny and dry conditions until a cool front arrives on Thursday to give a chance form some showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two. There’s not much in the way of instability with this system, but it does look like there will be plenty of moisture to work with. So as of now, rain is a good possibility for many of you, but any storms that form, should be below severe limits. That’s something we have to watch out for this time of the year as we’re starting to get into our 2nd severe weather season.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Julia is moving westward through the southern Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane later today. Julia is forecast to make landfall in Central America in Nicaragua very early Sunday morning. Elsewhere, there is no tropical activity expected over the next 5 days.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian