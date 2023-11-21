6:15 PM Night of Lights LIVE:

Columbus, GA (WRBL)-Monday marked the 4th annual Night of Lights supporting Salvation Army of Columbus hosted by Kia Autosport of Columbus.

This year’s theme is The Nutcracker! Come by now and through the end of December to enjoy the lights.

When you hear the bell ringers at your local stores, especially here at Walmart Supercenter please donate and help put a smile on nearly 1,000 children here in our community.