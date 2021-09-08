No continued investigation; bodies found in West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has announced there will be no more arrests made at this moment in regards to the bodies found in West Point Lake on Aug. 9-10, 2021. Roommates and friends, Marcus Lee Caswell and Travis Michael Lodato, were discovered floating in the lake, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office believes Lodato and Caswell were invited into Joshua Nutt’s home prior to being shot. After interviews conducted by the sheriff’s office, Nutt was arrested for the murder of both Lodato and Caswell.

“We feel pretty confident that he is the only suspect at this point that is going to be charged in this case unless something develops from this point but as of right now we’re pretty confident that he is the suspect we have,” said Smith.

Nutt was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of possession of firearms during certain felonies.

Smith said there will be no more investigations at this moment unless new information is found.