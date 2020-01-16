No justice yet: Three years since honor student Destiny Nelson shot dead

Who killed Destiny Nelson?

It’s been three years, but it seems like forever to her family as the mystery surrounding her unsolved murder lingers.

“It’s hurts every day. I feel blessed because everybody could have died that night. I feel like Destiny sacrificed her life for us,” said Destiny’s mother Amber Daniel.

Late in the evening on January 16, 2017, a knock at the door turned deadly for the 17-year-old high school student and her family. Destiny Nelson was shot 14 times after answering the door of her family’s home at the Bull Creek Apartment complex.

Three years later, her family needs to know who pulled the trigger.

“I saw how the bullets had gone through the apartment. Someone knows who shot the gun and knows who drove the getaway car,” says Daniel.

Columbus Police have called Destiny’s murder “a botched gang retaliation” for the shooting death of Dominique Horton. Authorities say an investigation later determined Destiny’s case was simply one of mistaken identity.

“It wasn’t even meant for Destiny and that’s what makes the situation worse. Even after we find out who did it, Destiny cannot be brought back. I still don’t have her and the void is still going to be there in my heart,” says Daniel.

For now, the search for justice continues.

News 3 asked Columbus Police for an interview, but they told us they weren’t available today.

In an email, Sgt. Donna Baker said more than one shooter was involved. She added the case is solvable, if witnesses would come forward.