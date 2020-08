(CNN)- Up to 40 million Americans could face evictions without a stimulus bill. That’s according to a report released Friday by the Aspen Institute.

The report warns that the U.S. may be facing its most severe housing crisis in history.

Renters in the southern part of the country face the highest risk of eviction.

The report suggests enhanced unemployment benefits and at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance could help stave off the evictions.