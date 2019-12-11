‘No one wants to get that call’: Grieving Columbus mothers plead the community to put the guns down

COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL) – A few Columbus mothers who have lost their children or loved ones due to gun violence in the city have gotten together to plead with the folks in the community.

These mothers fought through tears and other strong emotions to tell their stories and offer advice to the people of Columbus.

On the playground behind the Columbus Public Library, they sat with News 3 and to ask people to put the guns down. Some mothers lost their sons this year and others lost their sons a few years ago. But their sentiments and messages were all the same: the violence is never worth it.

“We’re all in this together. And I just want to see people to teach or not be afraid to speak to people to bring awareness that it has to stop, it has to stop,” says Sonya Pace. Pace lost her son, Hulio Pace, in 2006.

Tanya Weaver, the mother of the circle K worker who was shot and killed in September created the group called “Mothers Against Gun Violence”. Weaver says she plans to go city to city to do what she can to put a stop to the killings.

Another mother who shares her experience on what it’s like to lose a child to gun violence says no one wants to get the call that their loved one is gone.

“There’s no way to describe it – when the police knocked at my door, its just shock. They have to stop this, it’s ridiculous, no parent should have to lose a child, no child should have to lose a parent, no sister or brother should have to lose their sibling, all of this violence accounts to nothing,” says Marcia Denson. She lost her Branden Denson in April 2018 to gun violence.