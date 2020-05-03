No race balance, but desegregation ends for Georgia district

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge is releasing a southwest Georgia school system from a racial desegregation order, ruling its overwhelmingly African American enrollment isn’t its fault.

U.S. District Judge Louis Sands Sr. on Wednesday signed an order declaring the Dougherty County school system has reached unitary status 57 years after it was sued. The judge finds no evidence that imbalances are related to discriminatory intent or the district’s former status of being segregated by law.

Dougherty County schools haven’t achieved racial balance, though.

In 1980 45% of the district’s 20,000 students were white and 55% were black.

Last November, 89% of Dougherty County’s 13,000 students were black.