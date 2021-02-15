No severe weather, but freezing winds and potential for black ice means it’s time to bundle up

The severe weather is out and the dangerous wind chills in the lower teens will be upon us in the morning. Layer-up early and keep a careful eye on the less-traveled roads, it’s going to be cold and icy.

When freezing wind passes under a bridge for several hours, the surface becomes cold and eventually drops to a low enough temperature for the air above and underneath to freeze any standing water, which cannot be seen. When it’s on asphalt, that’s what we call black ice.

WEATHER AWARE-Wednesday Night-Thursday morning: The forecast’s timing is fluid, so we need to watch closely for the set-up of another aggressive cold front, with warm readings ahead of this system.

The frontal boundary may send three to four waves of severe weather during this period of time. The orientation and upper low will have good wind shear and a jet streak ahead of the trailing front and yes, just enough instability.