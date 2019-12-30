Non-profit already back at work in Columbus to send some Fort Benning heroes home for 2020 holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Holidays Home for Heroes, a local nonprofit that raises money to send some Fort Benning troops home for Christmas is already raising money for next year’s mission.

The group opened a fireworks stand in the parking lot of the Victory Drive Walmart in Columbus.

The stand will be open Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31, from 10 am until 11 pm each day.

All monies raised from the firework sales, 100% of it, directly fund the organization’s goal to pay for some troops to make it home for Christmas.

Holidays Home for Heroes fills a unique void for some troops who do not have the means to get home.

“We have done a lot of research, done our due diligence, and there’s a lot of things you can apply for, grants and everything else to get leave, but no one helps you strictly on a financial basis and that is where we come in,” said Travis St. John, Director of Holidays Home for Heroes.

St. John started the group because he understands the stresses placed on military families, especially financial pressures around the holiday season.

“I started it because I am a military brat. I grew up in a military family. I’ve seen many friends not be able to come due to financial reasons,” said St. John.

To find out more about Holidays Home for Heroes, both how you can volunteer and contribute to the group’s mission, please visit its Facebook page.