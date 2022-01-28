Non-profit organization donates over 100 books to reading initiative in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Communities in Schools, a non-profit organization that aims to keep students in school donated about 175 books to Get Troup Reading. As an extension of Get Georgia Reading, Get Troup Reading is an initiative that promotes child literacy in Troup County.

Tabitha Coverson, the Executive Director of Communities in School- Georgia, said the books that were donated were given through a partnership that CIS has with Barnes and Noble.

“When they start reading about stuff that they want to read about versus what they have to read about in school they see there’s a big difference. I think that reading for enjoyment will also help them once they go back to school and have to read you know, history,” said Coverson.

Coverson said the books donated ranged for all age groups beginning at 0-3 years and ending at 18 years-old. CIS also hosts a summer program that encourages reading in students and often times by the end of the program students are asking to take books home for themselves and their siblings.

CIS is one of the many partnerships that Get Troup Reading has, others include United Way and TCSS. The reading literacy initiative has the jungle bus- a book mobile, free libraries throughout LaGrange and participates in numerous book drives throughout the year.

Kim Myers, the Director of Get Troup Reading, said the books donated by CIS will be placed in many of the free libraries and will also be used in a summer enrichment program this upcoming summer. Get Troup Reading received 5,700 books last year and donated about 7,000 throughout the year.

“It’s really encouraging to me because we’re trying to build a network where Get Troup Reading focuses on literacy, Communities in Schools focuses on the whole child, it’s all tied together, these wrap-around services that we want to put and offer to our children in Troup County. We’re all in this together and I love that literacy is becoming such a popular topic on the minds of all sorts of groups and organizations like Communities in Schools,” said Myers.

Myers said although Get Troup Reading focuses on elementary school aged children, they collect books for all ages.

“That’s our mission to surround students with a community of support and I think programs like this and us working together is huge for our kids as far as reading and it translates into other stuff as well,” said Coverson.