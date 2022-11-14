COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Melinda Hinds, the District Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, 500-600 units of blood are needed every week in the Fountain City.

WRBL sat down with Hinds, to discuss the ongoing blood shortage currently taking place in the nation.

“We are still experiencing a national blood shortage and we’re feeling that right here locally. With LifeSouth supplying so many of our area hospitals, we really are always challenging the community to step forward and come and donate blood,” said Hinds.

LifeSouth is a nonprofit blood supplier that supplies blood and platelets for local hospitals like St. Francis Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. According to Hinds, the organization oftentimes cannot provide hospitals with their desired blood units due to the shortage leading to complications within the hospitals.

The organization is looking for all blood types but especially O negative as it is often referred to as the “universal blood type” because people of all blood types can receive it. The organization is also desperately seeking platelets.

Hinds said the search for blood is more frantic as the holidays approach and as people begin to have more elective surgeries following the COVID-19 pandemic. She said individuals are eligible to donate blood every 56 days.

Hinds said the search has become harder as more people work from home following the pandemic. She is encouraging businesses and churches to hold blood drives to increase the amount of donors in the community.

“The need is always there and it doesn’t matter what time of day or night, there are orders coming in for different blood products and we have to be ready,” said Hinds.