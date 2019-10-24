North Carolina teens’ acts of kindness at school make a better campus–and inspire the world

REIDSVILLE, NC (CNN) Bullying can be a problem in high school, but two seniors in North Carolina are offering a creative and kind solution.

The cafeteria at Reidsville High School is a busy place during lunch.

For Demontez Canada and Tyvon Smoot though, this is the place that changed their senior year, making them feel blessed.

It started with a text about a freshman student whose sister had tweeted about him feeling bad because he had been picked on and was eating lunch alone.

So the two upperclassmen decided to turn a negative into a positive.

“We both decided to meet him the next day and come over and go have lunch with him. He said he didn’t have any friends. So, when we did that he said we were heroes. He was excited because he didn’t have nobody to eat lunch with. So we ate lunch with him on that same exact day,” Canada and Smoot said.

But then word got out about their act of kindness—the calls for interviews came from all over, as the two young men are being honored for their acts of friendship and compassion.