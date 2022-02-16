Not their first rodeo; Troup County first responders prepare to put on 2nd rodeo

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Brandon McCurry is a Deputy Marshal for the Troup County Marshal’s Office and one of the multiple first responders in Troup County that has been helped by the First Responders Crisis Fund. The crisis fund was made possible from the First Responder’s Pro Rodeo in 2018. The rodeo is an event that raises money for all the first responders, both city and county, in Troup County when they are faced with difficult circumstances.

“My wife and I lost our house in a fire, it happened in the middle of the night and by 5:30-6 o’clock in the morning we had nothing. No more clothes or anything like that so when the crisis fund stepped up to donate we really appreciated it,” said McCurry.

McCurry lost his home in an overnight fire in 2019, he said he woke up in the middle of the night and all of his belongings had burned in the fire. He used the money that had been donated to purchase new belongings like clothes and shoes for him and his wife.

He also said knowing he had support from the community at such a difficult time meant a lot to both of them. He intends to volunteer at all the future First Responder’s Pro Rodeo’s to ensure everyone else receives the help when they need it.

The idea for the First Responders Pro Rodeo came from Bubba Oubre, a retired sheriff and rodeo stock contractor. He came up with the idea to create a crisis relief fund for Troup County first responders when five firefighters were injured on the job during Labor Day weekend in 2018.

“We came up with the idea that we could help these families in the time of need when they needed it the most. It’s not a very big thing but it is something but it gives them some comfort that we can give back to them for the help that they give to this community,” said Oubre.

He said the funds are not only to help the first responders but also their families because although the first responders have insurance and salaries, often times, their families do not.

There will be nine standard events at the rodeo including Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling and others. There will also be entertainment for children including clowns and other activities to make it a family friendly event.

Although the first responders would like to make it annual event, the COVID-19 pandemic paused it for the past two years. The first rodeo took place in the fall of 2019 and it will be resumed this year. All proceeds from the rodeo will be going towards the First Responders Crisis Fund.

John Brant, the Fire Chief of the LaGrange Fire Department, said all the first responder employees that will be working at the rodeo will be volunteering. There will be volunteers from each agency both city and county in Troup County.

“These people give to the community day in and day out and when they get hurt or something happens in their life, the benefit to the community is- the sooner we help them, the sooner they get back on the job and the sooner they’ll be able to help people again. That’s one of the main focuses is to help them but also help them get back to work so they can get back to doing their job,” said Brant.

He said his favorite part is seeing the community come together and enjoy an event that will help first responders going through difficult situations.

The First Responder’s Pro Rodeo will take place on March 11th and 12th at 418 2nd Ave. West Point, Ga. 31833 and the event will be open to the public.