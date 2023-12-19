AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A Notasulga man was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree robbery, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Jacoreyious Tyrek Walker, 23, was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 14.

Officers met with an individual who reported they’d encountered multiple people, one who threatened the individual with a firearm and took their property.

According to Auburn police, Walker was found to be a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained and Walker was found on Dec. 15.

Walker was taken to Lee County Jail where he’s being held without bond.