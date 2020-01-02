Number of law officers killed nationwide in the line of duty drops in 2019

WASHINGTON- (WRBL) A leading law enforcement organization released its annual report on the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year.

While deaths went down in 2019, the number is still staggering.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 29 fewer officers died in 2019 than in 2018. That’s a decrease of nearly 20 percent and the lowest number of deaths since 2013.

“With that being said, the number is still 128 fallen officers,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Ferranto, whose organization publishes the report every year, says that’s 128 deaths too many.

“That’s a big number,” Ferranto said.

The data also shows police officers were safer on the roads, with 12 percent fewer traffic-related deaths, and a 6-percent drop in deaths from guns.

“I think there is some optimism, if you will, in the fact that I think some of these programs are working,” Ferranto said.

Programs, she says for example, that give money to local agencies for bullet-proof vests and body cameras, along with education campaigns for efforts like move-over traffic laws, which every state now has.

“It’s saving lives, and with those new laws in place, I think we’re seeing that reflected in the numbers,” Ferranto said.

Numbers they hope will continue to fall.

“The fact that it’s coming down is a good takeaway,” Ferranto said.

And that means fewer names read aloud at the organization’s annual memorial in Washington.