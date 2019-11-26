Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to folks in need

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Oakland Raiders running back and former Georgia Bulldog Isaiah Crowells stopped in Columbus to give back to his community something he does annually.

But this year was the first year, he was actually able to show his face since he’s not playing football this year due to injury.

Crowell and his family gave away 100 turkeys and collard greens to folks in need over at South Columbus United Methodist Church this afternoon. He says its always been his dream to be able to come back and do some good.

“I feel like it’s very humbling to be able to see the people and see the different things that they’re going through and them saying how blessed they are and me. And its like what they’re going through, I’m really not going through anything,” Crowell says.

Crowell has put this on for the last 4-5 years. He says he decided to do the giveaway for Thanksgiving because it was the time to be thankful for what you had.

“Coming back to Columbus is everything to me because this is where I grew up at, I got a lot of love for Columbus. I want to help and build everybody and I want to see everybody doing better,” he says.

His mother and other members of his family were there as well.

“It’s a very humbling and blessed experience. It’s one thing to say you’re blessed and feel blessed but its a totally rewarding feeling to bless someone else,” his mother, Debbie Crowell.