Officer in Rayshard Brooks’ slaying wants prosecutor removed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Rayshard Brooks and Garrett Rolfe

ATLANTA (AP) – Attorneys for the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks want the district attorney removed from the case.

Attorneys Noah Pines and William Thomas Jr. said in a court filing Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has repeatedly made comments to inflame public sentiment against Officer Garrett Rolfe, has issued contradictory statements about whether a stun gun is a deadly weapon and is under investigation himself.

They are seeking to recuse Howard and the Fulton County district attorney’s office. Howard said in a statement he will respond to the filing when it is assigned to a judge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 96° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 95° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 75°

Sunday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
90°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories