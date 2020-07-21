Officer in Rayshard Brooks’ slaying wants prosecutor removed

ATLANTA (AP) – Attorneys for the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks want the district attorney removed from the case.

Attorneys Noah Pines and William Thomas Jr. said in a court filing Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has repeatedly made comments to inflame public sentiment against Officer Garrett Rolfe, has issued contradictory statements about whether a stun gun is a deadly weapon and is under investigation himself.

They are seeking to recuse Howard and the Fulton County district attorney’s office. Howard said in a statement he will respond to the filing when it is assigned to a judge.