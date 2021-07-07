Officer shot and killed at federal building in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an officer has been shot and killed at a federal building in Terre Haute.

“Information is minimal at this time,” Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson said. “We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members. When we have more information we’ll update you all accordingly as the case allows.”

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and is currently undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage.