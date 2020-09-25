Officer shot in Louisville walks into roll call the next morning

Top Stories

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — An officer who was shot during the protests in Louisville following the Breonna Taylor announcement, surprised his fellow officers and walked into roll call less than 24 hours later.

Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Deroches were both shot Wednesday night. Deroches is still in the hospital following surgery while Gregory was treated and released with a leg wound.

Less than 24 hours later, Gregory walked into one of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s roll calls to a round of applause.

Larynzo Johnson, 26 has been arrested in connection with the shooting and will be charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 75° 70°

Friday

82° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 82° 65°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 66°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 57°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 75° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

4 AM
Showers
60%
73°

72°

5 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

7 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

73°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories