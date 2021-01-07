On track for heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, then a gloomy Friday

The forecast is on track for showers and a few heavy showers entering the region right after noon through 5pm. After this the rain will taper-off but lingering with the storms circulation throughout the day on Friday.

If you are looking for snow, you’ll have to travel to north Georgia, some accumulations and this could lead to travel issues. Nothing down here, except a few thunderstorms, which will be concentrated down near the coast. Severe weather will lift across extreme southwest Alabama and western Florida.

The extended forecast period will be much colder, with temperatures below average, with sunshine over the weekend until late Sunday when the next storm system arrives.

Sunday late and early Monday morning we are tracking another system out of the northern Gulf of Mexico but it doesn’t appear to be heavy precipitation. Sunshine then follows for the rest of the week and still a bit cool and below average.