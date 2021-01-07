 

On track for heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon, then a gloomy Friday

The forecast is on track for showers and a few heavy showers entering the region right after noon through 5pm. After this the rain will taper-off but lingering with the storms circulation throughout the day on Friday.

If you are looking for snow, you’ll have to travel to north Georgia, some accumulations and this could lead to travel issues. Nothing down here, except a few thunderstorms, which will be concentrated down near the coast. Severe weather will lift across extreme southwest Alabama and western Florida.

The extended forecast period will be much colder, with temperatures below average, with sunshine over the weekend until late Sunday when the next storm system arrives.

Sunday late and early Monday morning we are tracking another system out of the northern Gulf of Mexico but it doesn’t appear to be heavy precipitation. Sunshine then follows for the rest of the week and still a bit cool and below average.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

45° / 39°
Fair
Fair 0% 45° 39°

Thursday

51° / 43°
Rain
Rain 99% 51° 43°

Friday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 34°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 28°

Sunday

53° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 36°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 45% 52° 41°

Tuesday

53° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
44°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
45°

47°

11 AM
Few Showers
31%
47°

49°

12 PM
Showers
45%
49°

50°

1 PM
Rain
78%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
91%
50°

49°

3 PM
Rain
99%
49°

49°

4 PM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

5 PM
Rain
73%
49°

48°

6 PM
Rain
84%
48°

48°

7 PM
Light Rain
64%
48°

47°

8 PM
Light Rain
68%
47°

