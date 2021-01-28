 

On track for more sun Friday and clouds roll-ahead of Sunday’s storm system

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast will remain similar for your Friday, with a bonus of less wind and warmer readings. The Pacific storm we are tracking will arrive on Saturday morning, with cold rain and cloudy conditions throughout the day

We will kick off next week, with much colder and breezy conditions. The forecast looks stable until Thursday when another cold front sweeps through on Thursday of next week.

The systems coming through do not look to be potent, so we are leaning on no severe weather for Thursday-Friday but of course, we will be watching closely for any changes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

46° / 30°
Clear
Clear 0% 46° 30°

Friday

57° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 33°

Saturday

61° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 41°
AM Rain
AM Rain 77% 68° 41°

Monday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 47° 33°

Tuesday

55° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 55° 31°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 60° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

10 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

11 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

35°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
35°

34°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories