On track for more sun Friday and clouds roll-ahead of Sunday’s storm system

The forecast will remain similar for your Friday, with a bonus of less wind and warmer readings. The Pacific storm we are tracking will arrive on Saturday morning, with cold rain and cloudy conditions throughout the day

We will kick off next week, with much colder and breezy conditions. The forecast looks stable until Thursday when another cold front sweeps through on Thursday of next week.

The systems coming through do not look to be potent, so we are leaning on no severe weather for Thursday-Friday but of course, we will be watching closely for any changes.