 

One arrested, two still wanted for murder in Andalusia

Top Stories

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Andalusia Police Department is looking for two men wanted for a murder in November 2020.

On Nov. 16, 2020, officers found Micah Spencer Coon dead from a gunshot. The department eventually arrested one suspect — Brittany Head, 22, of Andalusia — last Friday.

Head is in the Covington County Jail on a $1.15 million bond for charges for murder and first-degree burglary.

However, police are still looking for Courtney Lee Porter, 29, and Tyquise Jamal Jenkins, 22, on charges of murder and first-degree burglary.

If you know where they are, call Andalusia Police at 334-222-1155 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. A cash reward is being offered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

45° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 45° 39°

Tuesday

53° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 53° 32°

Wednesday

55° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 55° 29°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 58° 41°

Friday

56° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 56° 33°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

6 PM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

7 PM
Showers
72%
44°

44°

8 PM
Few Showers
37%
44°

45°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
45°

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
46°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
50°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories