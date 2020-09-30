LIVE NOW /
One dead, multiple injured in Painesville, Ohio shooting

by: Jen Steer

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– At least one person is dead and several are hospitalized after a shooting in Painesville, Ohio.

Gunshots were reported at about 4:35 p.m. in the area of Morse Avenue, where officers found multiple victims and suspects fleeing on foot. All suspects were in custody Tuesday evening, according to police.

There was one confirmed fatality and up to six gunshot victims were taken to Tripoint Medical Center.

Police were spotted at two other locations: Carmody Drive and Owego Street.

The scene was still active on Tuesday evening, and authorities are working to get more information.

