One dead, two people questioned in Macon County, Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- A homicide investigation is underway in Macon County as Sheriff Andrè Brunson confirms a person is dead along County Road 22 near the Callaway Baker Road and Rogers Road intersection.

Sheriff Brunson tells News 3 that investigators were called to the scene late Tuesday afternoon. News 3 has confirmed two people have been taken into custody for questioning. No arrests have been made at this point.

The victim’s name is being held pending notification of their loved ones.

The scene remains somewhat active as crime scene blocks the roadway. A hearse has left the scene and a tow truck just entered.

Sheriff Brunson says he will release more information as soon as he can.

