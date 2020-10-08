One more day of warm temps, then Delta helps cool us down a bit!

On Thursday, we’ll keep the warm temps around, but could see some cloud bands from Hurricane Delta later in the day. Friday is when we see some of the extreme outer bands from Delta possibly approach the area, with a chance of those showers late Friday making that commute home from that Friday night football game a bit wet. But, the main issues for the Chattahoochee Valley will arrive Saturday afternoon, with wind and rain at times from the outer bands of Hurricane Delta.

Sunday, we’ll see some passing showers from some leftover moisture from Delta. Monday, we start to see some gradual clearing, before a cold front arrives Tuesday, setting the stage for cooler temps and lots of sunshine on Wednesday.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and good night! Bob

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 62°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 88° 62°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 69°

Friday

81° / 71°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 81° 71°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Showers
Showers 50% 81° 67°

Monday

86° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 86° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 58°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

