One more day of warm temps, then Delta helps cool us down a bit!

On Thursday, we’ll keep the warm temps around, but could see some cloud bands from Hurricane Delta later in the day. Friday is when we see some of the extreme outer bands from Delta possibly approach the area, with a chance of those showers late Friday making that commute home from that Friday night football game a bit wet. But, the main issues for the Chattahoochee Valley will arrive Saturday afternoon, with wind and rain at times from the outer bands of Hurricane Delta.

Sunday, we’ll see some passing showers from some leftover moisture from Delta. Monday, we start to see some gradual clearing, before a cold front arrives Tuesday, setting the stage for cooler temps and lots of sunshine on Wednesday.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and good night! Bob