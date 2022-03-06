We’re starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning. It’s going to be a pretty warm day today as we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. We will see some clouds return this evening.

For Monday, the clouds move in along with some scattered showers. Around dinner time, a line of showers and storms ahead of a cold front will be entering our viewing area. By 8pm, its moving through the Columbus/Phenix City area and with this line we can expect rain and even some embedded thunder as well. A few storms could be on the strong side, but we don’t expect any severe weather.

Unfortunately, that front becomes stationary and even moves a little northward and that will help kick off showers Tuesday afternoon and evening and keep the rain chances around for much of the week.

Early Saturday, a cold front comes through and that’ll help to really cool us off for a change. Lows next Sunday morning could be close to freezing!