OPELIKA, Ala.–The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting. Monday night at 9:30 pm, officials with Opelika Police say they responded to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of York Avenue.

Officials say the victim was suffering non-life threatening injuries. The individual was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 911.