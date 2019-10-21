ONLY ON 3: Family of slain Columbus woman seek justice

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The family of a Columbus woman who was shot and killed outside her apartment complex on October 1st is speaking out. 45-year-old Lachasta Giles was found laying in the parking lot of Springfield Crossing Apartments.

Family including her two sons stood on the steps of her home church in Montgomery and asked for the public’s help in finding her killer.

Caron Giles lost his mother Lachasta Giles on Oct 1. “My mama was a genuine loving type person, whatever she did she did out of the bottom of her heart,” Caron says. She was shot and killed and left for dead in the parking lot at Springfield Crossing Apartments.

“She was finna go somewhere. I asked her, you want me to come with you, she said nope. Next thing I know, I heard POP!,” he said.

He says he called her phone… no answer. So he went outside.

“When I grabbed the keys and locked the door.. and I came back out all the way, I went all the way to her car, it was still sitting there and I looked and she was laying there,” he said, tears in his eyes.

20 days later, Lachasta’s family still has no answers to her death. “We don’t know what happen, our family doesn’t know what happened. But we want answers. We know from our family to your family, we want you to know that we love her, we miss her and she means something to us. If you know something please say something, we can’t rest, we don’t know what happened, we want to know what happened,” Lashenna Clayton, Lachasta Giles’ first cousin.

Outside of her home church in Montgomery, they released blue and white balloons in her memory. “I helped raise her from the day she came into this world. Oh lord, that was my baby. she was my baby, and I wish the people at the apartments would pleas, please, say something. Please help us catch who did this to my grandchild,” her grandmother Emma Brown says.

Lachasta was one of about 30 cousins in the family. Her cousin Roderick Meriwether says it’s been different without her. “Her mom would keep all of us. Boy, it’s hard. This isn’t our first loss, but it’s just hard,” Roderick Meriwether.

“We’re not going to stop, we’re not going to give up. Columbus, she has a strong family in Montgomery and we’re here, every day and every night we’re gonna ask questions. We’re gonna want to know what’s going on,” Clayton says.