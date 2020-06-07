Opelika man dies after Saturday night shooting

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – Opelika Police are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Opelika man Saturday night.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms Mario Hodge died from a gunshot wound in the emergency room.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Talladega Street and Monroe Avenue in Opelika.

Opelika police received a 911 call of someone being shot around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. When Opelika Police, Fire and Rescue, and EAMC EMS arrived on scene, they located Hodge laying in the roadway.

Hodge was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center. Hodgewas stabilized and was being transported to UAB when his condition suddenly worsened and was returned to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at midnight.

Hodge’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office at the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. A suspect has been developed and detectives are continuing the investigation.

The case is being investigated by the Opelika Police, Lee County Coroner, and the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelika Police detectives at 334-705-5220, Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339. You may remain anonymous