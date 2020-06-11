Opelika police investigating allegation officer used racial slur

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An allegation an Opelika police officer used a racist slur is under review by the police department.

News 3 has learned an officer made an allegation another officer used a racist slur. Specifics are not being released at this time.

Investigators say the internal investigation began immediately by the department’s Internal Affairs Division and the Director of Human Resources for the City of Opelika after learning of the alleged incident said to have taken place on May 29.

The Opelika Police Department released the following statement:

”We take this matter seriously. There are police department and city policies that address and expressly forbid this type of behavior. The Opelika Police Department will not tolerate this behavior in any form, and we are fully aware of the sensitivity of this situation. By exhausting every possible investigative angle, we will discover the information we will need to make an informed and fair decision. We are committed to continuing our atmosphere of togetherness, as we are all sworn by our oath to protect and serve every citizen with respect, compassion, and dignity.”

The Opelika Police Department says once the investigation is complete, a course of action will be determined. News 3 will keep you updated.