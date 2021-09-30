Opelika Police investigating hit and run crash on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash on I-85. According to police, a 64-year-old motorcycle driver has been hospitalized following the multi vehicle crash that happened on Sept. 28, 2021.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to police.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus for treatment.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police mobile app.