Opelika Police: Officer acted according to department policy during juvenile arrest posted to social media

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)–Opelika Police say a video of a juvenile arrest posted to Facebook is showing only a small portion of the encounter between the police officer and the juvenile. The incident was captured in its entirety by the arresting officer’s body camera. Officials say the incident has been reviewed and the arresting officer acted according to the department’s policy during the arrest.

The incident happened on October 12, 2019 at approximately 12:59 p.m on Pepperell Parkway near Spring Drive. Officials say the juvenile was recently reported as a runaway from Lee County Youth Development Center and has an extensive record with juvenile court. A pickup order was issued October 2 by Lee County Juvenile Court which led to his arrest on October 12.

Officials with Opelika Police Department say the department takes all use of force claims seriously. Additionally Opelika Police Chief John McEachern says, “All use of force incidents are reviewed per city and department policy. Our officer’s body-worn camera captured the contact in its entirety. The officer involved in this incident acted according to Opelika Police Department policy, Alabama state law, and current police best practices.”

Officials the video will not be released to the public. Alabama state law prohibits the Opelika Police Department from releasing the video or any details of the arrest since it involved a juvenile.