OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Opelika has a new development in the works, one that has a lot of citizens looking to take action to preserve the city’s hometown feel. Downtown Opelika has three designated historic districts, to protect the city’s history and charm, but what falls outside of those lines has residents worried Opelika is about to change.

Awaiting the city’s approval, plans have been drawn to bring an apartment development to downtown Opelika. 182 units broken up into four buildings may soon sit on 10th street and Avenue C as people enter Opelika from Highway 85.

“Everybody was pretty much horrified. Nobody in the community knew about it and we ask ourselves, what could we do to make more people aware of it? And so that’s why I started the petition.” Kitty Greene – Opelika Resident

The petition, titled ‘Don’t Ruin Opelika‘ has over 850 signatures, from residents like Kitty Greene, who has lived in Opelika for 35 years. They fear the large development will ruin what makes Opelika so special.

“I’m afraid once you get one large apartment complex right next to, you know, a couple of blocks away from the historic district, then that’s going to give precedent for more to be built.”

Kitty Greene – Opelika Resident

The petition and residents’ concerns on social media, caught the attention of Opelika City Planning Director, Matt Mosley. Mosley wrote a five-page letter addressing concerns and outlining building requirements.

“I can understand their concerns and I can understand their fears, but I don’t believe that this project would have that kind of impact, like it’s a lot bigger than just one piece of property on the way in. We have processes, we have protections for our historic downtown. We have a lot of things in place that really are going to keep open, like in downtown, like in a strong position for years to come.” Matt Mosley – City of Opelika Planning Director

As for the historic district committee, they only deal with properties within the district. This development sits outside of that, across the street.

“We tried to point out through the letter that, you know, this wasn’t reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission because it’s not within their jurisdiction, but we feel like it meets many of those requirements. If it were to be reviewed.” Matt Mosley – City of Opelika Planning Director

Opelika is home to just over 30 thousand residents according to the 20=20 census, with one of the largest historic districts in the state of Alabama.

Mosley says recent studies have shown the city is missing housing in the downtown area to help with the city’s continued growth.

“Without having more residents within a 15-minute walk from downtown, it’s not likely to continue to see a lot of additional growth from a retail restaurant or commercial perspective.” Matt Mosley – City of Opelika Planning Director

On March 15, Opelika’s City Council will hear from both sides, as the development proposal will be on the 1st reading.

Kitty Greene tells News 3, “I just hope everybody is going to be open minded and try to figure out what’s best for Opelika.”