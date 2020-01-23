Opening arguments continue Thursday in the President Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON- (CBS) House Managers will be back in the Senate today for the second of their three days of opening arguments. Yesterday, they explained what they say was the pressure campaign that President Trump put on Ukraine to help him win the 2020 presidential election.

Just like during Tuesday’s marathon session over the rules, some Senators found it difficult to stay in their seats throughout the day.

“The facts before us are not in dispute,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, (D) New York, House Manager.

House managers began the first day of opening arguments laying out why President Trump should be removed from office.

Republicans say they heard nothing new.

“The longer they talk at this point, the weaker the case is getting,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, (R) Texas.

At one point, house manager Jason Crow acknowledged some waning interest.

“Mr. Chief Justice, I do see a lot of members moving and taking a break. Would you like to take a break at this time?” said Rep. Jason Crow, (D) Colorado, House Manager.

“We are acting as if a jury and it is somewhat disconcerting to have folks absent for long periods of time,” said Sen. Chris Coons, (D) Delaware.

While the house impeachment investigation was in the news for months, some members of Congress believe this may be the first time their Senate colleagues are hearing this information.

“The truth will come out,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California, Lead House Manager.

Democrats continue to make their case that new witnesses–like former National Security Advisor John Bolton–should testify.

“You and the American people should know who else was involved in this scheme,” said Schiff.

But they rejected the idea that Joe Biden’s son Hunter should testify too.

“That trade is not on the table,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) New York, Senate Minority Leader.

One person who may show up to watch the trial–

“I’d sort of love, sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces,” said President Trump.

Yesterday’s session ended with a rare act of bipartisanship

A standing ovation for a group of students who work in the senate. Today is their last day.

President Trump’s legal team is expected to start its opening arguments on Saturday.

They’ll also have 24 hours spread over three days…though the impeachment trial does take Sundays off.