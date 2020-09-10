‘Operation Home Alone 2’: Five suspected child predators arrested, including former detective

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Arizona authorities arrested five men accused of trying to lure children for sex after a monthslong investigation dubbed “Operation Home Alone 2,” according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The AZDPS led the joint sting operation in Pinal County, during which investigators teamed with local, state and federal agencies to catch sexual predators trying to lure underage children.

Between August 26 and Sept. 3, authorities arrested the following Maricopa men on one charge each of luring a minor for exploitation: 40-year-old Daniel May, 38-year-old Matthew Salley and 26-year-old Jordan Holloway.

Ryan Kellerman, also of Maricopa, faces charges of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Kellerman is also a suspect in a child pornography case with the Maricopa Police Department.

The final suspect, 44-year-old Phoenix man Christopher Butts, faces charges of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor.

Butts, who used to work as a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detective, was out on parole after a February 2020 arrest for the same charges, according to the AZDPS.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

