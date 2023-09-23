Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Beautiful conditions for the First Day of Fall! Temperatures this Saturday morning were in the mid 50s, but temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by midday. Later this afternoon expect just a few passing clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall this morning at 6:20 AM near Emerald Isle, North Carolina. This storm continues to bring flash flooding and strong winds to the Carolinas and other coastal states. Ophelia will continue to weaken as it moves northward.

The rest of the week, temperatures will creep into the lower 90s for the start of the school week. However, rain will begin to move back into the First Alert Forecast Tuesday afternoon, and with it comes slightly cooler temperatures. Showers and storms will linger through Thursday. Temperatures will continue to cool into the low to mid 80s by the end of the school week.