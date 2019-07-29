Opinion: Jerry may have been homeless but he had many friends

I stopped at Fountain City Coffee this morning for a quick fix. As I came out of the shop, a familiar face was sitting in a chair to my left.

“Good morning,” said my friend, Jerry Mercer.

Jerry had a lot of friends downtown. He was homeless — don’t stand in judgment because the rest of us who knew him well sure didn’t.

He has been in and out of the hospital for the last couple of months. But he looked just like Jerry on a Monday morning — a lotta ragged and just a little tired.

Time was short, so we had a quick conversation. I had no idea how short time was.

He said he had not had his morning coffee, and asked if I could help him out. Jerry would ask for 75 cents, knowing I would give him a couple of bucks.

It was a game we played for the better part of 10 years. And, that’s what I did about 8:30 this morning, gave him a couple of bucks and told him coffee was on me.

Jerry was dead four hours later. And I am wishing I had hung around a little longer and sipped my coffee as he drank his.

My heart and the hearts of a lot of other folks are a little emptier right now.

“He was an outgoing person, but was not an in your face kind of guy,” said Pat Frey, executive director of Home for Good. “He generally was always trying to help out somebody else. He was well known in the area of uptown. He did side jobs and did work to try and earn a living.”

He worked side jobs for a lot of downtown merchants and they threw 10s and 20s his way.

My favorite Jerry story happened a few years ago.

A popular downtown merchant died. Jerry went and bought a tie at one of the Broadway fashion stories. And Jerry went to the funeral to pay his respects.

He was an essential part of the downtown community.

Jerry has lived on the streets for at last the last 10 years, probably a lot longer. He was a 65-year-old 11th grade dropout from Phenix City.

He had street smarts and a savvy that made you instantly like him, if not respect the hell out of him.

Frey had been working for more than a year to get Jerry off the streets. She says he was a special guy with a diverse friend set.

Mostly, she remembers his love for books.

“Jerry could talk to anyone about anything. In fact, one of the things, when Jerry was coming out of the hospital and going into housing one of the things he was looking for was books. Jerry loved to read,” Frey said.

Coroner Buddy Bryan said he found Jerry – that’s what everyone called him – on a bench behind some nondescript cinder block apartments in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. He had been downtown this morning, doing his normal thing outside of the coffee shop.

I am not sure how he ended up on the other side of Veterans. I don’t know and I don’t care.

Jerry had friends who were police officers, college kids, attorneys, artists and even journalists.

Columbus artist Garry Pound did a sketch of Jerry a couple of years ago when he drew dozens of local people as part of an exhibit for Fountain City Coffee.

I went to Garry looking for that drawing Monday afternoon. It was gone. A college kid who was leaving Columbus bought it.

“She wanted something to remember Columbus by,” Pound said.

I can think of a lot worse things to remember Columbus by than Jerry Mercer. Rest in Peace, friend. Here’s to the hope that you find that mansion in the sky.

You deserve to rest a little easier.