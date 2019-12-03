Organizer of Columbus Tattoo Expo says he’s finishing the permitting process

Next month, a Tattoo Expo is booked into the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. It would be a first-of-its-kind event for the city.

The largest hall in the Trade Center would essentially be turned into a massive tattoo parlor with more than 100 artists, some from as far away as California.

Columbus Council has started the process of changing an arcane city ordinance that prohibits tattooing on Sundays. The first reading of an ordinance that would reverse the Sunday ban was held Tuesday night.

A vote to change the ordinance could come later this month.

Ron Kennedy is the Easley, S.C., promoter who is organizing the local event.

The changing of the city law is just one piece of a puzzle that must be completed. Kennedy also has to complete a permitting process with the West Central Health District. That agency regulated tattoo shops and artists and would also have that responsibility for an expo.

That permitting has to be completed by Monday, a month out from the expo. Kennedy tells News 3 he expects to have the process completed before the end of the week.

He says tattoo artists, including some on the popular show Ink Masters, have committed to being in Columbus for the weekend event.