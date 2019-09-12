Ossoff says he’s ready for the challenge of Senate bid

Atlanta, Ga- (CNN) Democratic newcomer who came close to pulling off an upset in Georgia’s congressional race two years ago will make another run at Capitol Hill.

Jon Ossoff announced on Tuesday that he would run for the Senate next year.

Jon Ossoff met with Richard Elliot AT WSB in Atlanta just hours after he made it official that he was running against incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue in 2020.

It didn’t take long to pickup a theme in his upcoming campaign.

He says he’s running against what he calls corruption from the President on down.

“And I think if we do not mount an all-out attack on the corruption in our own political system, our democracy may not survive it,” said Ossoff.

Two years ago, Ossoff gained national attention when he narrowly lost a Congressional seat in an expensive and hard-fought campaign against Karen Handel.

He says it prepared him for this campaign.

“Their highest priority all the way to the President, Vice President, Speaker of the House was my destruction. But we built something in that campaign, and I think folks watching at home will remember how that felt,” said Ossoff.

But he’s not alone on the Democratic side in this race.

The other three candidates on twitter: Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson tweeting Hank Aaron’s endorsement.

Sarah Riggs Amico tweeting she’s looking forward to running against Perdue.

And Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry tweeting his stance on firearm background checks.

Ossoff believes he can win on his platform.

And he thinks Democrats are going to make big strides in Georgia next year.

“My campaign in 2017, we have made a lot of progress. These have been hard-fought, competitive elections. It’s getting closer every year. Progress takes time,” said Ossoff.

Democrats also came close to winning Georgia’s gubernatorial race last year.

And they want to make the traditionally red state competitive again.