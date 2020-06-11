Ossoff wins Georgia Democratic senate primary, Tomlinson calls for unity

(WRBL) – Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson tonight wrapped her campaign for the United States Senate with a concession statement urging unity behind Democratic primary winner Jon Ossoff, who now prepares to face incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue in the November election.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Tomlinson was preparing for a runoff election, which would have been triggered had no candidate grabbed more than 50 percent of the vote. But as Ossoff crossed that threshold with 445,122 votes–to Tomlinson’s 133,761 and third-place candidate Sarah Riggs-Amico’s 110,972–Tomlinson’s camp thanked supporters and congratulated Ossoff on his win.

Ossoff earlier today pledged to “fight to ensure that every single vote is counted.” Now that he has clinched the Democratic nomination, he prepares to face Sen. Perdue on Nov. 3 in what promises to be a hotly contested and much-watched election.

Ossoff, Tomlinson and Riggs-Amico were the three favorites of seven Democrats vying for their chance to face Perdue.

Ossoff, a former investigative reporter, rose to political prominence after a narrow loss to Karen Handle for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Tomlinson’s concession statement:

“I couldn’t be more honored to have earned the support of thousands who are ready for real change. After spending the past year traveling our beautiful state, hearing the concerns of everyday Georgians, and seeing the renewed energy of the progressive movement, I have hope that our nation will soon be moving in the right direction.”

“Thank you to all the supporters, donors, and volunteers who made our campaign possible. Even though we came up short in this election, we made a powerful statement that our communities and families will not stand for the destructive policies of the right wing, either here in Georgia or in Washington, D.C.”

“I want to thank my opponents in this race and congratulate Jon Ossoff on his victory. I call on my supporters, and all Georgians, to do all they can to support Jon in his campaign to defeat David Perdue and Donald Trump in November.”