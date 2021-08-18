Our forecast transitions back to normal now that Fred is gone.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After a busy 24 to 48 hours, Tropical Depression Fred has lifted out of Georgia but continues to bring severe weather to the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Pop-up showers and storms are not out of the question for the remainder of the week. Temperatures return to the low 90s starting today and lasting through the weekend.

High pressure will begin to settle into the area by the end of the weekend and early next week. This means our rain chances will begin to lower and our temperatures will begin to rise. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 90s by early next week.